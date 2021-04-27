Metro & Crime

Alleged assault, woman demands N50m from Chinese firm

An old woman, Mrs. Stella Temidayo Wickliffe, has demanded N50 million compensation from a Chinese firm based in Lagos State. Wickliffe said the money was for an alleged assault on her, her two sons – Bankole and Oluwole Wickliffe – as well as her brother in-law, Mr. Kayode Faderin, by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC). In a petition, Wickliffe said the company assaulted, molested and brutalised her, her sons and brother- in-law.

 

The petitioner said about 4pm on February 25, 2021, while driving her Lexus 300 car, a trailer belonging to the Chinese firm hit her vehicle, but the trailer driver, Abdul Rasheed, pleaded with her to go with him to his company at Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, which she obliged.

 

She said on arrival at the company’s construction site with her sons and her brother in-law, Faderin, they met with the Personnel Manager of the company, Mr. Adebayo, and his assistant to negotiate how to repair the damaged car.

 

Wickliffe alleged that while assessing the damaged car by using a phone to record it on the premises of the company, the personnel manager and his assistant instructed company security men and some thugs numbering about 10 to beat them up. She said: “Indeed, we were beaten to stupor for just no reason.”

