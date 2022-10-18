Politics

Alleged Attack On PDP Rally: APC debunks Timi Frank’s claims

*Says he’s an apprentice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has debunked claims by Timi Frank that Senator Uba Sani, APC gubernatorial candidate, has masterminded an unverifiable attack on a rally for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Kaduna.

A statement in response to Timi Frank’s allegations signed by Alhaji Salisu Tanko Wusono, APC’s Publicity Secretary in Kaduna State, described Frank as a professional hireling on a new assignment to complement his income as the so called Ambassador of United Liberation Movement for West Papua, to East Africa and the Middle East.

Wusono noted that the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is perfect for the hatchet job of running his mouth, going by his antecedents, on a matter that he is ill informed about.

“Indeed, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected spokesmen at state and national levels, including those at the Presidential Campaign Council, as well as the battery of media aides that its presidential candidate parades.

“However, giving the reputational damage that it may cause them, apart from possible litigation, the party chose an unsavory character to carry its dubious message, which is laden with injurious falsehoods.

“In a statement that was widely published, Timi Frank claimed that Distinguished Senator Uba Sani and the Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of APC, sent thugs to disrupt PDP’s presidential rally, without an iota of proof. Significantly, Timi Frank was mis-briefed by his paymasters,” he said.

He pointed out out that the Township Stadium venue of the so called rally was half empty last Monday to the utter embarrassment of PDP chieftains, in a state that has a former vice president, an ex governor and a two term senator, including former National Chairman of the party.

On the same day, he said, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu and APC presidential candidate, was in Kaduna to interact with Northern Leaders at Arewa House.

“All roads led to Arewa House as APC supporters, PDP die-hards and non partisan citizens of Kaduna State trooped to hear Tinubu’s plans for the North when he becomes President of Nigeria by the Grace of God and the people’s votes.

“Consequently, the PDP presidential rally was reduced to a Town Hall meeting and to cover this embarrassment, the party alleged that thugs attacked their members at Ranchers Bees stadium,” he said.

“However, in a bid to set the records straight and clear his name, and APC’s integrity, Timi Frank will hear from our lawyers in due course, if he does not retract that libelous statement and offer an unreserved apology to our Gubernatorial candidate and our party,” Wusono sternly warned.

 

