Alleged attack on Peter Obi not true, says Aide

The alleged attack on Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, by suspected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Transcorps Hotel, has been dismissed as false and unfounded. According to his media assistant, Mr Valentine Obienyem, in a release he said the report is false and urged the public to disregard the story. “Kindly disregard the fake rumour of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi being stabbed at Transcorps Hotel, Abuja today. “Peter Obi is hale and hearty.

He attended a function in Imo State today and is presently attending a function in Lagos.” “We trust you will continue to remember him in your prayers for the much needed divine guidance. He is assuredly and appropriately taking care of his security.

 

