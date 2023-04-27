Alleged banking fraud: CSOs urge EFCC, ICPC to investigate Ahmad, REA MD

A coalition of civil society organizations known as Fight Against Corruption Network, FACN, has called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate and prosecute the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, over claim that he used multiple identities in 37 bank accounts allegedly belonging to him.

FACN made this call by a statement its Executive Director, Ayoola Bakare issued where it entreated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to subject Ahmad to investigation on the matter claiming the said 37 accounts allegedly linked to Ahmad’s Bank Verification Number: 22266427052 are conduit pipes for money laundering.

It accused the REA MD of using falsified documents and multiple identities bordering on variance in names and birth dates to open the suspicious number in eleven banks including using a female name, Bilikisu Ahmad Salihijo.

The statement read partly: “The call is premised on the necessity to protect the integrity of the nation’s financial system, particularly at this critical hours where banks are facing the ill-consequences of the new naira notes and swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Ahmad has two in Standard Chartered Bank with the account name, Needle Technology, and five in GTBank in the same name, while in his personal name, with variations in the order of the three names, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, he has six with GTBANK, four with First Bank, one with UBA, three with Fidelity, one in Stanbic IBTC with the account name, Salihijo Ahmad Foundation.

“Others in his name are one in Jaiz Bank, two at Access Bank, four at First Bank and two at Eco Bank. Some of the accounts have just two names of the operator.

“Also found linked to the REA MD’s BVN are two GTBANK accounts of a non-governmental organisation, Flexisaf Foundation, two in Jaiz Bank with name, Flexisaf Edusoft Ltd, another, Velocity Group Ltd in Keystone Bank, one En Consulting And Projects Ltd in First Bank.

“The others are two under the name, Bilikisu Ahmad Salihijo domiciled in Zenith Bank and Jaiz Bank with all the aforementioned accounts criminally opened with different dates of birth of the operator: October 20, 1983, July 27, 2009, January 1, 1989, May 3, 2012, January 29, 2015, August 24, 1985, March 30, 2004 among others.

“We feel called to ask both EFCC and ICPC to also extend their investigations to REA’s Executive Director, Technical Service, Engr. Barka Sajor too because it beat our imagination and raised our curiosity that fourteen bank accounts linked to his BVN have different birth dates, names and the sequence of his name.

“Our acquaintance with the petition by a Civil Society Organisation, Stop Corruption in Nigeria Foundation since last year to both agencies and Minster of Power to beam a searchlight on the two men over alleged N2bn contract improprieties in REA and the recipients’ failure to lift a finger informed our decision to go public, and save the nation from those using intricate schemes to commit financial crimes.”