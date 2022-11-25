Metro & Crime

Alleged billionaire drug baron, Nsofor Ugochukwu, gets N100m bail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An alleged Lagos-based billionaire drug baron, Nsofor Kennedy Ugochukwu, a.k.a Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, arraigned before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged possession and storage of 5,340 kilogrammes of Tramadol, a substance similar to Cocaine, Heroin and LSD was on Friday admitted to bail.

The defendant, who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd, was granted bail by the trial judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, following the defendant’s application for bail after his arraignment on three counts.

In his ruling on the bail, Justice Allagoa admitted Nsofor Kennedy Ugochukwu to bail in the sum of N100 million and one surety in like sum.

In addition, the surety must have a landed property worth the sum in Lagos. Document to be verified by the court registrar. He should show evidence of tax payment for a period of three years.

“The defendant to be in the custody of the NDLEA until the bail conditions are perfected,” the judge said.

When the case was called, Mr Umar Hussain announced his appearance for the prosecution while Chief B.O. Ndakara announced appearance for the defendant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Foundation partners Kosofe LGA, present 300 free GCE forms to indigent students

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The management of the SohCanToa Foundation and Kosofe Local Government Area, have impacted youths at the grassroots with free 300 GCE forms. At the Kosofe Council Secretariat for the official presentation of the free GCE forms, youths that had no money to obtain the forms were assisted. Speaking at the event, the founder of the […]
Metro & Crime

Its time to deliver governance – Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

…says time for politics is over   In what appears to be the making of a convinant in the presence of God, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has promised to prove nay sayers wrong with massive development and infrastructure after the completion of his eight years tenure as governor.   The governor, who made […]
Metro & Crime

Four die, 12 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four persons have lost their lives while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a motor accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred at about 10:54 am on Tuesday around Oniworo in Fidiwo village in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica