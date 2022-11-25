Alleged billionaire drug baron, Nsofor Ugochukwu, gets N100m bail

An alleged Lagos-based billionaire drug baron, Nsofor Kennedy Ugochukwu, a.k.a Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, arraigned before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged possession and storage of 5,340 kilogrammes of Tramadol, a substance similar to Cocaine, Heroin and LSD was on Friday admitted to bail.

The defendant, who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd, was granted bail by the trial judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, following the defendant’s application for bail after his arraignment on three counts.

In his ruling on the bail, Justice Allagoa admitted Nsofor Kennedy Ugochukwu to bail in the sum of N100 million and one surety in like sum.

In addition, the surety must have a landed property worth the sum in Lagos. Document to be verified by the court registrar. He should show evidence of tax payment for a period of three years.

“The defendant to be in the custody of the NDLEA until the bail conditions are perfected,” the judge said.

When the case was called, Mr Umar Hussain announced his appearance for the prosecution while Chief B.O. Ndakara announced appearance for the defendant.

