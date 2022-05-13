News Top Stories

Alleged Blasphemy: Buhari orders indepth, impartial probe into Sokoto student’s killing

…says violence won’t solve any problem

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an impartial, extensive probe into Thursday’s mob lynching of a student of the Shebu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, following allegations that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the Prophet of Islam.

According to a release by his spokesman, the President strongly condemned the resort to self-help by the mob in sokoto, resulting in violence, destruction and Samuel’s killing.

Buhari said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern and demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

The President noted that Muslims all over the world demand respect for the Holy Prophets, including Isah (Alaihissalaam, Jesus Christ) and Muhammad (SAW) but where transgressions occur, as alleged to be the case in this instance, the law does not allow anyone to take matters into their hands.

Moreover, religious leaders preach that it is not for the believer to judge the actions of another person. The constituted authority must be allowed to deal with such matters when they arise.

“No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem,” he said.

The President also directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs and that of Communications and Digital Economy to work with GSM providers and Tech companies to help contain the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media.

He extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased student and wished all those injured a quick recovery.

 

