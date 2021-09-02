Metro & Crime

Alleged blasphemy: Kano Judge orders psychiatric evaluation of Sheikh Abduljabar

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Sarki Yola, the Presiding Judge in the case of the controversial Kano Sheikh, Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara who is standing trial over alleged blasphemous statements, has ordered for the psychiatric evaluation of the Sheikh after he failed to respond to any of the questions asked him.

Sheikh Kabara’s counsel, Sale Bagoro, had ordered his client to remain silent to a barrage of
questions fired at him by the Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola, during a hearing on fresh charges filed by the Kano State government against the Sheikh.

The government’s lead counsel, Suraj Said, had filed fresh charges against Sheikh Abduljabar, which created a misunderstanding between him and the defendant’s counsels.

However, the presiding judge, agreed to allow the inclusion of the fresh charges but only if the accused, Sheikh Abduljabar, answered in the affirmative or rejected the charges.

Consequently, lawyers to Sheikh Abduljabar, who objected to the fresh charges, told him not to respond prompting him to remain mute when the judge asked him a series of questions including whether he was guilty or not.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Upper Shari’ah Court, Presided over by Ibrahim Sarki Yola, had fixed September 2, 2021 to deliver its ruling on the eligibility of four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to continue with the prosecuting of Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara who is standing trial over allegations bordering on defamation to religion and deragatory statements against the Holy Prophet.

