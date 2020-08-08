Alleged blasphemy: Soyinka flays atheist’s arrest for 100 days

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has written a letter of solidarity to an atheist, Mubarak Bala, who has been in detention for 100 days without trial for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad. Mubarak was arrested by the police in Kaduna State on April 28, following a petition by a lawyer, Salisu Umar. He was subsequently detained by the Kano State Police Command and has been detention for the last 100 days based on claims by the police that courts are closed due to COVID-19. In a letter he penned on Thursday, Soyinka noted that he was once detained for his views.

The Nobel Laureate recalled how as a child he lived in peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians regardless of religious or ethnic background. Soyinka said: “I write to you today, on this day, the one hundredth day of your detention in an undisclosed location without access to your lawyers, your wife, or your newborn son. “As a child, I remember living in a state of harmonious coexistence all but forgotten in the Nigeria of today, as the plague of religious extremism has encroached. We both have sought to challenge the ascendancy of religious jingoism.

“As a human rights activist, you have sought to promote freedom of belief and expression and grown to serve as President of the noble institution that is the Humanist Association of Nigeria.” The playwright noted that despite the dangers, Bala has stood firm in his convictions and true to his values.

