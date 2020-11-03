Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC grills ex-FIRS chair, Fowler

Source: Commission probing tenure as LIRS boss

A crack team of detectives assembled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, interrogated the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office.

Specifically, Fowler was grilled in connection with “performance bonus fraud” during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service, between 2005 and 2013.

A highly-placed source at EFCC, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said Fowler appeared at the commission’s zonal office in Lagos, following an earlier invitation extended to him. He was still being questioned as at the time of this report.

Fowler, who was appointed chairman of FIRS in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, did not get a chance to serve another term, after his tenure lapsed in December 2019. Speaking in confidence with this newspaper, the source said: “He (Fowler) was actually invited, and then responded today (yesterday) at the Lagos Zonal office of the commission.

“He is still there, as we speak, undergoing interrogation by a crack team of detectives. “The issue is related to his tenure as chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

“The commission is looking at something relating to performance bonus.” Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Fowler “responded” to an invitation.

