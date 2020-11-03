News Top Stories

Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC grills ex-FIRS chair, Fowler

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)
  • Source: Commission probing tenure as LIRS boss

 

A crack team of detectives assembled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, interrogated the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office.

 

Specifically, Fowler was grilled in connection with “performance bonus fraud” during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of  Internal Revenue Service, between 2005 and 2013.

 

A highly-placed source at EFCC, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said Fowler appeared at the commission’s zonal office in Lagos, following an earlier invitation extended to him. He was still being questioned as at the time of this report.

 

Fowler, who was appointed chairman of FIRS in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, did not get a chance to serve another term, after his tenure lapsed in December 2019. Speaking in confidence with this newspaper, the source said: “He (Fowler) was actually invited, and then responded today (yesterday) at the Lagos Zonal office of the commission.

 

“He is still there, as we speak, undergoing interrogation by a crack team of detectives. “The issue is related to his tenure as chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

 

“The commission is looking at something relating to performance bonus.” Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Fowler “responded” to an invitation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ekiti PDP: Crisis deepens as congress produces two chairmen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado -Ekiti

The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), on Saturday, deepened as the congress produced two chairmen even under the watch of the National Working Committee (NWC).   While former Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole emerged from the group loyal to former Governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, a former member […]
News

Reps reject Refugees Commission’s budget report

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

  T he House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee(PAC) yesterday condemned the budget performance report of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFR).     Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who made the condemnation at a parley with officials of the commission, said the document “was worse than the […]
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu mourn ex-Oyo gov

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke and Lawrence Olaoye

State’s flag to fly at half-Mast       President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, whose contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: