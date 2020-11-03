Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC releases ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler on admin bail

…as investigation continues

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has granted a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, on administrative bail, 24 hours after he was taken in for interrogation on allegations bordering on abuse of office.

Specifically, Fowler was grilled by a crack team of detectives in connection with an alleged “performance bonus’ fraud during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service, between 2005 and 2013.

Sources at the commission confirmed to New Telegraph that Fowler was allowed to go after meeting the administrative bail conditions set by the EFCC.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the former FIRS boss was released on administrative bail.

“The release is pending conclusion of investigation, which has reached an advanced stage, as we speak,” one of the sources said.

Another informed source at EFCC, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, had said that Fowler appeared at the Commission’s zonal office in Lagos on Monday, following an earlier invitation extended to him.

Fowler, who was appointed Chairman of the FIRS in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, was not given a chance to serve another term, after his tenure lapsed in December, 2019.

