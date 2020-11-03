News

Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC releases ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler on admin bail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as investigation continues

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has granted a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, on administrative bail, 24 hours after he was taken in for interrogation on allegations bordering on abuse of office.
Specifically, Fowler was grilled by a crack team of detectives in connection with an alleged “performance bonus’ fraud during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service, between 2005 and 2013.
Sources at the commission confirmed to New Telegraph that Fowler was allowed to go after meeting the administrative bail conditions set by the EFCC.
“Yes, I can confirm to you that the former FIRS boss was released on administrative bail.
“The release is pending conclusion of investigation, which has reached an advanced stage, as we speak,” one of the sources said.
Another informed source at EFCC, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, had said that Fowler appeared at the Commission’s zonal office in Lagos on Monday, following an earlier invitation extended to him.
Fowler, who was appointed Chairman of the FIRS in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, was not given a chance to serve another term, after his tenure lapsed in December, 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Benue, C’River agree on completion of demarcation of inter-state boundary

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue and Cross River States have given a nod on the need to complete the demarcation of its interstate boundary and bring to end uncertainties and clashes along the border corridor. The two states led by their respective Deputy Governors, Engr. Benson Abounu (Benue) and Prof. Ivara Esu (Cross River), agreed that the completion of […]
News

Blaze at Russian munitions depot causes mass evacuations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fourteen villages have been evacuated and a motorway closed after a huge blaze at an ammunitions depot south-east of the Russian capital, Moscow. At least six people have been injured, with five requiring hospital treatment, reports the BBC. The depot in the Ryazan region is reportedly used to store missiles and other artillery munitions. […]
News

Lekki Toll Gate: Coalition writes UN, seeks immediate exit of Amnesty International from Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has petitioned the United Nations on what it termed the ‘mischievous and clandestine activities of the Amnesty International (Nigeria), urging the global body to investigate and see to its exit from the shores of Nigeria. In a statement issued by the coalition and signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: