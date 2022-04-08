Alleged Breach of Fundamental Rights: Kanu slams N50bn suit on FG

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday slammed a N50 billion suit on the Federal Government beforetheFederalHighCourt sitting in Abuja over alleged breach of his fundamental human rights. Kanu is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism beforethesameFederalHigh Court sitting in Abuja.

While his trial is ongoing, Kanu is being detained at the headquarters of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Abuja. In the fresh suit, Kanu through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) is praying the court to declare his arrest, torture and detention as unconstitutional. Healsoprayed thecourtto declarethatKanu’sexpulsion from Kenya to Nigeria was illegal and unlawful.

He is praying the court for a declaration that the detention and continued detention of the Plaintiff on the strength of an amended charge filed after his extraordinary forceful rendition to Nigeria, are illegal, ultra vires the powers of the Defendants and a violation of the 1st Defendant’s rights under Nigerian Municipal Laws, African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention against Torture, its operational protocol, and constitutional rights of the Plaintiff; and the UN Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), 1948. He, however, prays for the sum of N50 billion as general damages and the sum of N100 million as the cost of the action. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

