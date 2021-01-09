Alleged breach: Rights group makes case for revocation of Sowore’s bail

Our Reporter

The Coalition of African Human Rights Network, has urged the Federal Government to consider revoking the bail granted the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, over what it said was alleged breach of the conditions set by the court.

The coalition said Sowore allegedly broke the law, considering the fact that a court of competent jurisdiction had earlier warned him against addressing public assemblies.

Recall that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on October 4, 2019, granted bail to Sowore following his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) on allegations of treasonable felony.

The human rights group, in a statement, claimed that Sowore, having participated in a street procession allegedly intended to incite the public against constituted authorities, breached the bail condition set out.

“We recall with sadness that Mr Sowore engaged in another street procession, this time,on a day set aside to mark our entry into a new year.

“We are, however, not surprised at Mr Sowore’s insistence on protest given his antecedent. We recall that he had called on revolution against the present federal administration, leading to his arrest and detention.

“By this, we are not only calling on the government to revoke the bail granted him but also to make him face the full wrath of the Nigerian law for (allegedly) flouting the conditions attached.

“It may be further recalled that, owing to the entrenchment of democratic tenets under the current administration, which adheres strictly to the principle of rule of law, institutional independence and non-interference, the court graciously granted Sowore bail, with conditions attached therein.

“One of such conditions, was a restriction on addressing public gatherings, until the criminal trial was concluded.”

Like this: Like Loading...