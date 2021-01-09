News

Alleged breach: Rights group makes case for revocation of Sowore’s bail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

The Coalition of African Human Rights Network, has urged the Federal Government to consider revoking the bail granted the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, over what it said was alleged breach of the conditions set by the court.
The coalition said Sowore allegedly broke the law, considering the fact that a court of competent jurisdiction had earlier warned him against addressing public assemblies.
Recall that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on October 4, 2019, granted bail to Sowore following his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) on allegations of treasonable felony.
The human rights group, in a statement, claimed that Sowore, having participated in a street procession allegedly intended to incite the public against constituted authorities, breached the bail condition set out.
“We recall with sadness that Mr Sowore engaged in another street procession, this time,on a day set aside to mark our entry into a new year.
“We are, however, not surprised at Mr Sowore’s insistence on protest given his antecedent. We recall that he had called on revolution against the present federal administration, leading to his arrest and detention.
“By this, we are not only calling on the government to revoke the bail granted him but also to make him face the full wrath of the Nigerian law for (allegedly) flouting the conditions attached.
“It may be further recalled that, owing to the entrenchment of democratic tenets under the current administration, which adheres strictly to the principle of rule of law, institutional independence and non-interference, the court graciously granted Sowore bail, with conditions attached therein.
“One of such conditions, was a restriction on addressing public gatherings, until the criminal trial was concluded.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG: We’ve spent N31bn on COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Federal Government has disclosed that a total sum of N30,540,563,571.09 was spent within four months to fight the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The figure represents 84 percent of the N36.3 billon public funds and donations received by government between April 1 and July 31, 2020, leaving a balance of N5.9 billion. […]
News

Law firm challenging election result dumps Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has been ditched by the law firm he hired to challenge election results in Pennsylvania. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur announced Friday that it had withdrawn from a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the Trump campaign. A filing seen by The New York Times said: ‘Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached […]
News

Abia 2023: We’ll wrest power from PDP –APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Restoration Movement and Women for Change Initiative have expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC caucus in Abia State under the chairmanship of former Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu. Describing Kalu as the father of Abia politics, the groups promised to sustain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica