News

Alleged Bribery: PDP NWC in rowdy meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Atiku to UN: Thank you for sustaining democratic process

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, were in rowdy meeting.

This was the first meeting of the NWC since the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu returned from his two weeks leave in Europe.

Last week, allegation of bribery broke out in the party, with some members accusing the National Chairman of attempt to compromise them.

The meeting, which began around noon, ended at about 7:26 pm.

It was reported that members engaged themselves in a shouting match, prompting one of the members to come out and shoo away political aides and security officials hanging around the corridor.

All the officers who returned the money paid into their accounts, were present at the meeting.

Those who refunded the money alleged that the aim was to compromise them against supporting Ayu’s removal as National Chairman.

Ayu’s continued stay in office has been a disturbing issue in the PDP, resulting in five governors elected on the platform of the party, declining to participate in the presidential campaign of the candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the United Nations for sustaining the growth of the nation’s democratic process.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rotimi Ajanaku’s Latest Venture Dux Oil Berths In Oyo State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dux Oil, a cosmopolitan oil and gas concern last weekend dedicated its Oyo State gas station. The outlet, which boasts of modern day facilities with conscious safety measures is located on the ever busy Ibadan – Ife road, Ibadan, Oyo State,with a branch at Challenge also in Ibadan.     It was a gathering of […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to award 4th Mainland Bridge in December

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will in December award the much-anticipated, multi-billion naira 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this yesterday. The Special Adviser, who said the state would do everything possible to ensure transparency in the execution of the 38km project, also […]
News

UNIPORT crisis: VC sets up committees, sues for peace

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has called on the feuding parties in the ongoing crisis rocking the ivory tower to embrace dialogue in order to allow peace to reign. Okodudu, who made the appeal yesterday while inaugurating two committees set up to resolve the lingering crisis that has resulted into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica