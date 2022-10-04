Alleged Bribery: PDP NWC in rowdy meeting

*Atiku to UN: Thank you for sustaining democratic process

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, were in rowdy meeting.

This was the first meeting of the NWC since the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu returned from his two weeks leave in Europe.

Last week, allegation of bribery broke out in the party, with some members accusing the National Chairman of attempt to compromise them.

The meeting, which began around noon, ended at about 7:26 pm.

It was reported that members engaged themselves in a shouting match, prompting one of the members to come out and shoo away political aides and security officials hanging around the corridor.

All the officers who returned the money paid into their accounts, were present at the meeting.

Those who refunded the money alleged that the aim was to compromise them against supporting Ayu’s removal as National Chairman.

Ayu’s continued stay in office has been a disturbing issue in the PDP, resulting in five governors elected on the platform of the party, declining to participate in the presidential campaign of the candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the United Nations for sustaining the growth of the nation’s democratic process.

