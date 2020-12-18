News

Alleged certificate forgery: Appeal Court refuses to stop Obaseki’s trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday refused to stop the trial of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over an alleged certificate forgery case before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The three-man panel presided over by Justice Stephen Adah, declined to grant the application for stay of proceedings brought by Obaseki on the grounds that the law does not permit granting of a stay in either pre-election or election matters.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and one Williams Edobor had dragged the governor before the Court, accusing him of forging his Bachelor of Arts Degree certificate, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the last governorship election in Edo State. But, Obaseki in an application had prayed the lower court to strike out certain paragraphs of the APC in their response to his reply. However, his prayer was not granted, forcing him to appeal the ruling of Justice A. R Mohammed.

Following his appeal at the appellate court, Governor Obaseki then applied to the Federal High Court to adjourn the matter indefinitely. But, ruling on the application on Tuesday, Justice Mohammed agreed with Obaseki’s counsel that the proper thing to do once an appeal against a ruling has been confirmed at the Court of Appeal, is to halt further proceedings at the lower court. According to him, once a lower court is aware of an appeal at the Court of Appeal, it will be wrong to ignore such an application and go ahead with the suit.

“This suit is hereby adjourned sine die to await the decision of the Court of Appeal for the first defendant’s application for stay of further proceedings,” the judge held. However, when the matter came up at the Court of Appeal yesterday, the appellate court disagreed with the position of Justice Mohammed, noting that Section 258 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, does allow for a stay of proceedings in a pre-election or election matter. The panel in their unanimous decision then ordered a return of the case to the trial judge, adding that the trial should be on a day to day. By the rule governing pre-election matters, a High Court has 180 days to hear and take a decision on a case, as anything done outside the 180 days becomes statute barred and a mere academic exercise.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diri laments lopsided revenue sharing formula

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again bemoaned a situation where the adverse impact of oil exploration activities is felt by the people of the state, while other people are benefiting from the outcome of the production. The governor, who, therefore, called for a reversal of the situation, described as “unfair and unjust” […]
News

Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.   PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.   Secondus told President […]
News

The Man Known As DEM GO HEAR WORD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekpe Peter Unuajohwofia better known as DEMGOHEARWORD is a social media influencer who is putting a different but unique spin on the use of Warri English also known as Waffi. Born to Palmer and Justine Unajohwofia in Ethiope East Okpara Delta State Nigeria, Peter is the thirteenth child of sixteen children. He firmly believes that being born into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: