Alleged certificate forgery: Court dismisses case against A’Ibom PDP Candidate

The Federal High Court in Uyo has dismissed the case of forgery against Mr. Umo Eno, Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State. The case was dismissed for lack of merit. An aspirant for the governorship ticket, Mr. Akan Okon, had sued Eno for alleged falsification of his 1981 West African Senior School Certificate Examination result and 1983 General Certificate of Education, voter’s card and birth certificate. Okon had told the court to disqualify Eno and declare him winner of the primary and governorship candidate of party in Akwa Ibom State. Delivering judgment in the case on Friday, Justice Agatha Okeke, dismissed the case for want of merit. “All the claims made by the plaintiff were based on assumptions and suppositions. The suit is dismissed for want of merit. I enter judgment in favour of the defendant and award a cost of N15 million against the plaintiff.”
