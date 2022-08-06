News Top Stories

Alleged certificate forgery: Court fixes Sept. 7 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed September 7, for hearing of a suit seeking the disqualification of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting the 2023 presidential election for allegedly presenting forged certificate.

The Court fixed the hearing, just as it granted an ex-parte order for substituted service on Tinubu, who was alleged to be invading personal service of Court processes. The plaintiffs in the suit – four chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC), Memuna Suleiman, Jigo Mohammed Garba, Ofodu Anthony and Ibiang Miko Ibiang are praying the Court for an order disqualifying Tinubu from con-testing or participating in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential general election as a candidate of APC based on the information he supplied to the INEC as presidential candidate of party. Joined as defendants in the suit are the INEC, APC, Tinubu, National Assembly and Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants respectively.

Plaintiffs’ counsel, Goddy Uche, SAN, had sub-mitted before the vacation judge, Justice A.R Mohammed, that the substituted service was necessary because all attempts to serve the 3rd defendant have proved abortive as he cannot be reached. In a brief ruling, Justice Mohammed, ordered that the Court process be served on the National Secretariat of APC and that such service shall be deemed as having been properly served on 3rd defendant, Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian company raises $2.7million to improve electricity access in Africa

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Nigerian energy tech startup, Beacon Power Services (BPS), has closed a $2.7 million seed round. Founder and Chief executive officer of BPS, Bimbola Adisa, also said the company’s seed round was led by Seedstars Africa Ventures with participation from Persistent Energy, Kepple Africa Ventures, Factor[e] and Oridun Capital Management. He explained that the funding will […]
Health Top Stories

Two Canadians who returned from Nigeria test positive for omicron COVID-19 variant

Posted on Author Reporter

*The patients are in isolation There are strong indications that the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron is already in Nigeria following the positive tests returned by two people from Ottawa, who flew into Canada on Sunday from the West African nation. This development was revealed by Ontario health officials on Sunday. They are Canada’s first […]
News

FG seeks global action against illicit financial flows, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has canvassed for global action against illicit financial flows and other related vices negatively impacting progress in developing countries, especially in Africa. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual press launch of a publication by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on the impact of illicit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica