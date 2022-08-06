Alleged certificate forgery: Court fixes Sept. 7 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed September 7, for hearing of a suit seeking the disqualification of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting the 2023 presidential election for allegedly presenting forged certificate.

The Court fixed the hearing, just as it granted an ex-parte order for substituted service on Tinubu, who was alleged to be invading personal service of Court processes. The plaintiffs in the suit – four chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC), Memuna Suleiman, Jigo Mohammed Garba, Ofodu Anthony and Ibiang Miko Ibiang are praying the Court for an order disqualifying Tinubu from con-testing or participating in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential general election as a candidate of APC based on the information he supplied to the INEC as presidential candidate of party. Joined as defendants in the suit are the INEC, APC, Tinubu, National Assembly and Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants respectively.

Plaintiffs’ counsel, Goddy Uche, SAN, had sub-mitted before the vacation judge, Justice A.R Mohammed, that the substituted service was necessary because all attempts to serve the 3rd defendant have proved abortive as he cannot be reached. In a brief ruling, Justice Mohammed, ordered that the Court process be served on the National Secretariat of APC and that such service shall be deemed as having been properly served on 3rd defendant, Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...