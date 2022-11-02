Alleged Certificate Forgery: No pending criminal petition against Tinubu before Police-IGP tells court

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Alikali Baba Usman, yesterday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no pending petition or criminal matters with police anywhere in the country. He also stated that Tinubu is not a suspect to the Nigeria Police, hence, cannot be put on trial.

The position of the IGP was contained in an affidavit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by a counsel, Wisdom Emmanuel Madaki. In a counter affidavit to the suit instituted by a Civil Group seeking order of mandamus to compel the IGP to arrest and prosecute Tinubu for perjury and certificate forgery, the Police chief maintained that police have no power to prosecute Tinubu without any known offence committed.

Although the affidavit claimed that Tinubu has no pendingpetitionbeforepolice, the IGP, however, admitted havingtwo different petitions from a Civil Group, Incorporated Trustees of Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy requesting forarrestandprosecution of Tinubu for alleged perjury and certificate forgery related offences. The IGP explained that the two petitions were predicated on allegations that had been adjudicated upon by Supreme Court in 2002 in a suit filed the late foremost human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The affidavit averred that since the alleged perjury and certificate forgery had been resolved by the Supreme Court there was no need for police to reopen the matter again. He therefore asked the Federal High Court to dismiss the suit brought against him and the Nigeria Police Force for want of merit and jurisdiction.

