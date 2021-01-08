Alleged certificate forgery: Obaseki knows fate Saturday

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will know his fate on Saturday as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed date to deliver judgement in the certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Williams Edobor, against the governor. The court set the date for judgement after parties in the suit adopted their final briefs of argument.

While adopting his final written address, Obaseki, through his team of counsel led by Chief Ken Mozia (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the suit, insisting that the plaintiffs failed to prove their allegation that he submitted forged credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also through its counsel, Razaq Isenalohme, asked the court to not only dismiss the suit, but to do so with substantial cost.

On its part, INEC, through its counsel, M. N. Bawa, submitted that it did not file any process in the matter. In his own submission, counsel to the plaintiffs, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), urged the court to grant all the claims his clients are seeking in the matter. After he had listened to all the parties, Justice A. R Mohammed reserved his judgement till Saturday.

In line with section 285 (10) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the 180 days stipulated for the trial court to determine the preelection suit, will elapse by midnight on Saturday. APC had in the suit it jointly filed with one of its members in Edo, Edobor, alleged that Obaseki forged the University of Ibadan degree certificate he submitted to INEC in aid of his qualification for the governorship election that held in Edo State on September 19, 2020. In the suit marked FHC/B/CS/74/2020, the Plaintiffs equally alleged that there were discrepancies in the subjects that Obaseki claimed he passed in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam and subjects in his testimonial.

