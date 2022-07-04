Top Stories

Alleged Christian Persecution: FG replies US Senators

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government on Monday condemned the call by five United States Republican Senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of alleged persecution of Christians.

The Senators, who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged a violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion.

Responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in London, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the call was based on a false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country.

NAN reports the minister is in London for engagements with international media as well as some relevant Non-governmental Organisations.

“You will recall that only a few months ago Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there is no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practice the religion of their choice,

“We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCAA cautions pilots, others over hazardous weather

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned all pilots over severe thunderstorms and other hazardous weather, whch hamper flight operations especially now that the rainy season is here. This warning is a follow up to the Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 31 addressed to all pilots and airline operators and […]
News Top Stories

Otedola appointed Save the Children vice president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and renowned philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola, has been invited by the Save the Children to join the prestigious group of the organisation’s Vice Presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria.   This was disclosed in a statement yesterday. The Save the […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Sunday Igboho regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

    Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Ighoho has been released by Benin Republic Government. Checks show the 49-year-old agitator has spent over 231 days in Benin Republic prison after he was arrested on July 19, 2021. Many supporters have lamented the continuous detention of Igboho ‘without trial’. The legal battle to either […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica