Alleged Christian Persecution: FG replies US Senators

The Federal Government on Monday condemned the call by five United States Republican Senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of alleged persecution of Christians.

The Senators, who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged a violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion.

Responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in London, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the call was based on a false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country.

NAN reports the minister is in London for engagements with international media as well as some relevant Non-governmental Organisations.

“You will recall that only a few months ago Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there is no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practice the religion of their choice,

“We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...