Alleged complicity: Your threat won’t stop your prosecution, CSO tells suspect

…CSO’s action unprofessional, meddlesome –Osuagwu

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has said it is not shifting ground on its call for the prosecution of all suspects involved in a case of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, terrorism financing, arson and breach of public peace at the Zone 9 Police Zonal Headquarter, Umuahia. The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma had written to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9 Police command, calling for the prosecution of all the suspects and sponsors linked to the attack on community leaders, Aboh Mbaise Police division, carting away arms and destruction of public properties in Itu, Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

A suspect in the case who is accused of sponsoring the said gang, Chief Oliver Nnanyerem Osuagwu has however threatened to initiate a court action against Nwanguma and others for making such call for his prosecution and causing same to be published online. But RULAAC maintains that Osuagwu should prepare to answer for his crimes in the instant case, as his threats of litigation cannot intimidate or derail the pursuit of justice. Writing to Osuagwu’s lawyers on behalf of RULAAC, Chukwudi Adiukwu Esq. wrote: “On this note, our client will not be intimidated or cowed to abandon their petition against your client (Osuagwu) and his cohorts, and will pursue it to a logical conclusion.

“RULAAC is happy to meet your client (Osuagwu) in court if he so desires to ventilate his unfounded allegations.” But reacting through his lawyer, Mazi Patrick Osuagwu of Chigbundu Chambers, Osuagwu described Nwanguma’s letter and call for prosecution as irresponsible and malicious. Osuagwu maintained that the call made by RULAAC was defamatory and targeted at his reputation. He further described it as a conscious attempt to unlawfully meddle in an on-going Police investigation, while stressing that the action represents a clear negation of the ethics of public advocacy and defence of human rights. Following a petition to the Zone 9 Police Headquarters by Mr Clifford Chukwunonyerem, President-General of Itu Autonomous Community, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State bordering on ‘Criminal Conspiracy, Attempted Murder, Terrorism Financing, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Arson and Breach of Public Order’ against a suspected criminal gang allegedly sponsored by Mr. Oliver Osuagwu and Mr. Alex Eberendu both from Itu, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State, RULAAC noted that having observed the footdragging of the Investigating Police Officer, it petitioned through its Executive Director, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma and called on the Zone 9, Police Command, to expeditiously prosecute all suspects in the matter, having gathered witnesses and substantial evidence.

