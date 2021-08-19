Metro & Crime

Alleged complicity: Your threat won’t stop your prosecution, CSO tells suspect

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

…CSO’s action unprofessional, meddlesome –Osuagwu

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has said it is not shifting ground on its call for the prosecution of all suspects involved in a case of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, terrorism financing, arson and breach of public peace at the Zone 9 Police Zonal Headquarter, Umuahia. The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma had written to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9 Police command, calling for the prosecution of all the suspects and sponsors linked to the attack on community leaders, Aboh Mbaise Police division, carting away arms and destruction of public properties in Itu, Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

A suspect in the case who is accused of sponsoring the said gang, Chief Oliver Nnanyerem Osuagwu has however threatened to initiate a court action against Nwanguma and others for making such call for his prosecution and causing same to be published online. But RULAAC maintains that Osuagwu should prepare to answer for his crimes in the instant case, as his threats of litigation cannot intimidate or derail the pursuit of justice. Writing to Osuagwu’s lawyers on behalf of RULAAC, Chukwudi Adiukwu Esq. wrote: “On this note, our client will not be intimidated or cowed to abandon their petition against your client (Osuagwu) and his cohorts, and will pursue it to a logical conclusion.

“RULAAC is happy to meet your client (Osuagwu) in court if he so desires to ventilate his unfounded allegations.” But reacting through his lawyer, Mazi Patrick Osuagwu of Chigbundu Chambers, Osuagwu described Nwanguma’s letter and call for prosecution as irresponsible and malicious. Osuagwu maintained that the call made by RULAAC was defamatory and targeted at his reputation. He further described it as a conscious attempt to unlawfully meddle in an on-going Police investigation, while stressing that the action represents a clear negation of the ethics of public advocacy and defence of human rights. Following a petition to the Zone 9 Police Headquarters by Mr Clifford Chukwunonyerem, President-General of Itu Autonomous Community, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State bordering on ‘Criminal Conspiracy, Attempted Murder, Terrorism Financing, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Arson and Breach of Public Order’ against a suspected criminal gang allegedly sponsored by Mr. Oliver Osuagwu and Mr. Alex Eberendu both from Itu, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State, RULAAC noted that having observed the footdragging of the Investigating Police Officer, it petitioned through its Executive Director, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma and called on the Zone 9, Police Command, to expeditiously prosecute all suspects in the matter, having gathered witnesses and substantial evidence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man jailed one year for possession of cannabis

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a 32-year-old man, Babarinde Muritala, to one year imprisonment for being in possession of 4.7kg of Indian hemp. Muritala was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) on a one-count of unlawful possession of cannabis. The convict had told the court […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen kill rider in Imo, batter another in Lagos

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Taiwo Jimoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Police in Imo State have shot dead a commercial motorcyclist while they also broke the head of another in Lagos. Angry youths yesterday flooded the streets Orlu in Imo State to protest the murder of the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider. The yet-to-be-identified victim was reportedly shot and killed yesterday by a policeman for […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Soldier kills lieutenant over pass

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A soldier on Wednesday shot and killed a Lieutenant at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State. Thesoldierisinvolvedinthe counter-insurgencyoperations. Sources said the soldier might have killed his superior for allegedly refusing to grant him a pass to visit his family. The soldier was said to have been […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica