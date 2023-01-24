News

Alleged Conviction: Tinubu ineligible to contest 2023 presidency – Atiku campaign

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has asked dethe court to declare the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ineligible to contest next month’s presidential election.
Spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference yesterday, alleged that the APC candidate was sentenced by a court in the United States of America and ordered to forfeit the sum of $460,000 which represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking.
Ologbondiyan noted that from the declaration of the court and the sentencing, it was clear that Tinubu was summarily convicted by the court, stating that he took no step to challenge the judgement, “but acceded to the forfeiture of the $460,000 found to be the proceeds of narcotics trafficking.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

