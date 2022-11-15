Metro & Crime

Alleged Corruption: Court fixes Nov. 25 for Ondo Speaker’s objection to EFCC prosecution      

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

An Akure High Court has fixed November 25 for the hearing of the suit filed by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon David Oleyeloogun and two others seeking to disqualify the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from prosecuting them for alleged corruption.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, fixed the date after the Speaker, another lawmaker, Feleme-Gudu Bankole and a staff of the Assembly, Oyadeji Olusegun Kayode raised objections to their prosecution by the anti-graft agency over alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Assembly.

The EFCC had dragged the Speaker, Oleyelogun, a lawmaker, Felemu-Gudu Bankole and one Segun Oyadeyi to court for alleged misappropriation of N2.4 million belonging to the State Assembly.

The money was meant for a seminar, which the lawmakers and the civil servant were meant to attend.

However, when the case came up for hearing Tuesday, the defendants in the preliminary objection asked the court to decline jurisdiction and strike out the charges against them because the EFCC had no right to prosecute them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Soldiers’ attack: Ortom to reverse ban on use of motorcycles, tricycles

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*As man allegedly commits suicide over burnt bike Days after military forces visited mayhem on communities in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas setting ablaze motorcycles and tricycles, Governor Samuel Ortom Thursday vowed to meet with security agencies to review the ugly situation. The proposed security meeting came just as a middle-aged man was reported […]
Metro & Crime

Police ‘rescue’ 15 hostages from bandits in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police have rescued 15 kidnap victims in Chikun LGA of Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, has said. Aruwan said the police command confirmed the rescue to the Kaduna State government. “The rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun LGA,” he said. Aruwan explained […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs 244 offenders, convicts 21 in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command says the Command has arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021. The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this during a press briefing marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 in Uyo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica