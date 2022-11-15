Alleged Corruption: Court fixes Nov. 25 for Ondo Speaker’s objection to EFCC prosecution      

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

An Akure High Court has fixed November 25 for the hearing of the suit filed by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon David Oleyeloogun and two others seeking to disqualify the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from prosecuting them for alleged corruption.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, fixed the date after the Speaker, another lawmaker, Feleme-Gudu Bankole and a staff of the Assembly, Oyadeji Olusegun Kayode raised objections to their prosecution by the anti-graft agency over alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Assembly.

The EFCC had dragged the Speaker, Oleyelogun, a lawmaker, Felemu-Gudu Bankole and one Segun Oyadeyi to court for alleged misappropriation of N2.4 million belonging to the State Assembly.

The money was meant for a seminar, which the lawmakers and the civil servant were meant to attend.

However, when the case came up for hearing Tuesday, the defendants in the preliminary objection asked the court to decline jurisdiction and strike out the charges against them because the EFCC had no right to prosecute them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...