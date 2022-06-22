Alleged Corruption: Court orders interim forfeiture of Dasuki’s son N90m Abuja Property

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Wednesday ordered the interim forfeiture of a N90 million properties linked to Abubakar Atiku Dasuki who is son to the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Sambo Dasuki.

Trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court also ordered the EFCC to give a 14-day publish the interim forfeiture order in a national daily and on its website for the interested person(s) to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government

Justice Nwite consequently adjourned till July 14 for further hearing.

Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Adeola said the property is suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

He, however, described the property as a seven-bedroom detached duplex with basement and two servant rooms identified as House No. D1064, Brains and Hammers Estate, Apo, Abuja.

In court documents, the EFCC claimed that the owner of the property has agreed to surrender it to the Federal Government.

It stated, in an affidavit, that “in the course of the investigation, Abubakar Atiku Dasuki was invited to the commission where he voluntarily made a statement admitting that he did not execute any contract with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and as such was not entitled to any money from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) including the sum of N90,000,000 paid to Brains and Harnmers Ltd for the purchase of the seven-bedroom detached duplex with basement and 2 Servant Rooms, House No 01064 at the Brains and Hammers Estate, Apo. Abuja in the name of Abubakar Atiku Dasuki.

