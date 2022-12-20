News

Alleged Corruption: CSOs pass a vote of confidence on PenCom DG

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups have expressed concern over the recent coordinated media attacks against the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aisha Dahir-Umar.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the spokesman of the groups, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, said those behind the campaign of calumny against Dahir-Umar on the frivolous allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement are only trying to hold the Commission to ransom for their selfish gains and interests.

Ihekaire said the group has passed a vote of confidence on Dahiru-Umar and urged her to carry on with the transformational leadership she has started in PenCom. The group also charged her not to be distracted by naysayers and selfish individuals who are out to stain her clean records at the Commission.

 

