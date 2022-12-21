Alleged Corruption: CSOs pass vote of confidence in PenCom DG

A coalition of civil society groups has condemned the recent media attacks against the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aisha Dahir-Umar. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the spokesman for the coalition, Declan Ihekaire, said they had passed a vote of confidence in Dahiru- Umar and urged her to carry on with the transformational leadership she has started at PenCom.

The group said: “It is on record that under the leadership of the current Director General, the National Pension Commission has recorded the following unprecedented feat as follows, the exponential growth of pension assets from N6.42 trillion in 2017 when she assumed office to N14.6 trillion as of October 2022 shows an increase of over 100 per cent in Nigeria’s pension assets.

“Successful recapitalisation of the pension industry from N1 billion to N5 billion, a move that has increased investor confidence in the sector. “Introduction of the Multi-Fund Structure in the investment of pension fund assets to address the investment appetite and preference of contributors and their age profile.”

