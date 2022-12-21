News

Alleged Corruption: CSOs pass vote of confidence in PenCom DG

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A coalition of civil society groups has condemned the recent media attacks against the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aisha Dahir-Umar. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the spokesman for the coalition, Declan Ihekaire, said they had passed a vote of confidence in Dahiru- Umar and urged her to carry on with the transformational leadership she has started at PenCom.

The group said: “It is on record that under the leadership of the current Director General, the National Pension Commission has recorded the following unprecedented feat as follows, the exponential growth of pension assets from N6.42 trillion in 2017 when she assumed office to N14.6 trillion as of October 2022 shows an increase of over 100 per cent in Nigeria’s pension assets.

“Successful recapitalisation of the pension industry from N1 billion to N5 billion, a move that has increased investor confidence in the sector. “Introduction of the Multi-Fund Structure in the investment of pension fund assets to address the investment appetite and preference of contributors and their age profile.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps to probe unclaimed funds in banks, infractions by CBN

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday resolved to investigate unclaimed funds in commercial banks as well as infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Consequently, an ad-hoc committee headed by Hon Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) has been constituted to carry out the investigation. The committee is to investigate unremitted funds collected on behalf of […]
News

Nigeria/Portugal laying foundation for formidable economic ties for next 500 years

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria and Portugal have begun to lay a resilient and formidable economic foundation that could last the next 500 years. This came as he disclosed that the volume of trade between the two countries in the last 25 years was about $1 billion before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF: North won’t ask for Nigeria’s break-up

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The apex northern political organisation, Arewa Consultat ive Forum (ACF), yesterday said that the region would not behave like other zones of the country and demand the balkanisation of Nigeria. The forum noted that even though they were aware of the agitations for Biafra and Oduduwa republics by some Igbo and Yoruba people in South- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica