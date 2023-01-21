Alleged Corruption: Keyamo drags Atiku, anti-graft agencies to court

The Minister of State for Labour and APC Presidential Campaign Council Spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN), yesterday dragged the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and three others before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged corruption. Others listed as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively in the suit are Code of Conduct Bureau, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

The defendants were by the writ issued by counsel to Keyamo, Festus Ukpe, commanded that within thirty days after the service of this writ, inclusive of the day of such service, the defendants do cause an appearance to be entered for them in an action at the suit of the Plaintiff.

“The defendants were equally put on notice that in default of their appearance, the Plaintiff may proceed herein and judgement may be entered in their absence”. In the suit , Keyamo is seeking a court declaration that Atiku is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants, for the purpose of aiding their investigation, information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his, called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.

He is equally praying the court to declare that Atiku is under a legal obligation to submit himself to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants for thorough investigation in connection with information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.

