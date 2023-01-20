Alleged Corruption: Keyamo drags Atiku, anti-graft agencies to court 

News

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and APC Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN) Friday dragged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and three others before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged corruption.
Others listed as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively in the suit are the Code of Conduct Bureau, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.
The defendants were by the writ issued by counsel to Keyamo, Festus Ukpe commanded that within 30 days after the service of this writ, inclusive of the day of such service, the defendants do cause an appearance to be entered for them in an action at the suit of the Plaintiff.
“The defendants were equally put on notice that in default of their appearance, the Plaintiff may proceed herein and judgment may be entered in their absence.”

 

