Metro & Crime

Alleged Corruption: Trial of former Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, begins April 4

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The trial of the former Lagos State Attorney-General (AG), Olasupo Shasore (SAN) will now commence on April 4, 2023, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, who fixed the date Tuesday.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria is being charged with $200,000 in corrupt offers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had on October 21 arraigned the former AG on two counts bordering on corrupt offers.

But he had pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice Dada adjourned the case after the lead defence counsel, Chijioke Okoli (SAN), moved an application, seeking the adjournment of the case.

 

Our Reporters

