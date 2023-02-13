Alleged Coup Plot: DSS invites Fani-Kayode 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode over allegations of a coup plot ahead of the February election.

Fani-Kayode confirmed the invitation by the DSS in a statement on Monday, stating that he would be honouring the invitation this morning.

Recall that FFK, a former Minister of Aviation had claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and top military generals had a secret meeting last week.

He alleged that the meeting may be part of an agenda to provoke a coup d’etat and establish a new and unconstitutional order in the country.

But in response, the Defence Headquarters denied planning to scuttle the general elections, reiterating the loyalty of the armed forces to the constitution and civilian authority.

