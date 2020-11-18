Alleged cupable homicide: El-Zakzaky’s trial resumes in Kaduna

The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zinat resumes Wednesday at the Kaduna State High Court sitting in the state capital.

El- Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015, following clashes between members of the IMN and the Nigerian Army in Zaria Kaduna State.

They are being prosecuted by the Kaduna State government on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace among other charges.

On September 29, 2020, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The defendants through their lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, who represented Femi Falana, the lead counsel, filed a no-case submission and asked the court to quash the case against them for lack of merit.

Abubakar submitted that the Kaduna State government has failed to “disclose an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended” against his clients.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada in his ruling, dismissed the no-case application.

The judge held that the application was premature in view of the clear provisions of the Kaduna State administration of criminal justice

The judge also noted that ruling on a no-case application should come after the accused persons might have taken their plea and after hearing on the whole matter is concluded.

The case was later adjourned till today, November 18, and Thursday, November 19, 2020, for the continuation of trial and to enable the prosecution counsel to present his witnesses before the court, reports Channels Television.

