, Alleged CVR Denial: 7m applicants didn’t complete registration –INEC AbujaThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there was no truth in the report that it has denied over seven million Nigerians registration during the just concluded Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise. The Commission, in a statement by National Commissioner Festus Okoye yesterday, noted that it conducted both online pre-registration and physical registration during the CVR exercise. Okoye, who is the Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, added that this was to give the citizens “the opportunity to commence the registration online and then book for an appointment at their convenience to complete the physical biometric capture at designated centres. “It was a novel idea leveraging technology to ease the registration proof cess. “This was in addition to the walk-in option at physical centres, where Nigerians can commence and complete their registration simultaneously without going through the online pre-registration procedure.” He disclosed that during the online pre-registration exercise, a total 10,487,972 commenced the process, but only 3,444,378 of the registrants completed their pre-registration physically at the designated centres, by the time the exercise ended on July 31. According to Okoye: “Some 7,043,594 applicants did not complete the registration,” adding that this was made public by INEC. “This is what some people are now using to say that they were denied the opportunity when in reality they failed to either complete the online enrolment or appear physically at the designated centres to complete the process,” he explained. The National Commissioner disclosed that out of the 7,043,594 incomplete online pre-registrations, 4,161,775 of them “attempted but either did not complete online pre-registration or abandoned it and went for the physical registration instead.” Okoye stated that from the explanation, it is clear that no Nigerians were deliberately denied the opportunity to complete their online pre-registration, and appealed to Nigerians “to always adhere to timelines as against the endless agitation for 11th hour extension of set deadlines.”

