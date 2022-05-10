News

Alleged cyber stalking: Court discharges HEDA boss, Suraju, as FG withdraws charges

Wale Elegbede and Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has discharged the chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, in a suit of alleged cyber stalking of a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

The trial judge ruling was sequel to a request from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the charge against the HEDA boss.

Recalled that the office of the AGF had arraigned Suraju before Justice Nyako on amended two counts of cyber stalking Adoke in the OPL 245 oil deal scandal trial.

In count one of the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/370/2021, Suraju was accused of intentionally circulating an audio telephone interview between Ms Carlamaria Rumur, a reporter with RIA Reporter in Italy and Adoke via his Twitter handle @HEDAagenda.

Addressing the court at the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the prosecuting counsel, Yewande Cole, explained that she had been directed by Malami to withdraw the case against Suraju.

She said: “I have the instruction of the Attorney-General to withdraw the amended charge of two counts for further review.

“This means that the court will strike out the case and when we are ready to go on, we will come back and refile it.”

The prosecuting counsel also argued that, according to relevant provisions of the law, the defendant could only be discharged and not acquitted at this point.

However, defence counsel, Muiz Banire (SAN), urged the court to acquit his client, stating that that was the natural cause of action following such an application for withdrawal.

Banire said: “It is the law as contained in Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) that where such an application is made, the court will acquit the defendant.”

The senior lawyer also asked the court to order the release of the N7 million bond he posted to secure the bail of his client.

He further asked the court to award N1 million cost to him.

In a short ruling, Justice Nyako discharged Suraju and discharged the N7 million bail bond

The trial judge, however, ordered the prosecution to pay N250, 000 to the defendant whenever the case was going to be refilled.

 

