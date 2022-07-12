Metro & Crime

Alleged Defamation: Court adjourns Aare Latoosa, Araba Odegbola's case to Oct 6

A High Court sitting in Ring Road, Ibadan, has adjourned hearing into the alleged defamation of character brought by Aare Latoosa (Chief Adegboyega Mabinuori) against Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland and Chairman of Araba & Oluwo in Council of Oyo State, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II to October 6, 2022.

 

At the commencement of the hearing into the case on July 4,  2022, Justice Taiwo of the State High Court 9, stated that the case file had just been transferred to his court and that he needed time to go through it.

The judge thereafter adjourned the matter to October 6, 2022 for hearing on the suit. In the alleged defamation suit filed by Counsel to Aare Latosa, Chief Adegboyega Mabinuori, he accused Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland and Chairman of Araba and Oluwo in Council of Oyo State, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II of defamation of character and also claimed authorship of Ifa book: Ifa Adimula Ohun Enu Olodumare.

Also, in the alleged defamation suit, Aare Latosa is claiming N20million damages, N2million Counsel fee and apology from Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland and Chairman of Araba and Oluwo in Council of Oyo State, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II.

While responding to the suit, Counsel to Araba of Ibadanland, Barrister Elemide stated that Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland never engaged in character assassination against the respondent, saying that all what Araba Odegbola stated in his previous media interviews were true reflections of what transpired between him and Aare Latosa.

It would also be recalled that Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland, had earlier accused Aare Latosa, Chief Adegboyega Mabinuori and a publishing firm, Safari Books Limited of plagiarising and publishing his Ifa book from Yoruba to English language without his consent.

 

The Araba of Ibadanland who stated that the book ‘Iwe Mimo Ifa Adimula’ (Ohun Enu Olodumare) was originally written by him in 2006, but was surprised to see a plagiarised version of the book in circulation, acclaimed to have been authored by Aare Latosa, Chief Adegboyega Mabinuori.

 

“Going back memory lane, my brother and I started working on the book before he died and after his demise, I was the one that completed the writing. I have hard evidences to this effect,” he said.

 

