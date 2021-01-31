Alleged defamation: Court orders substituted service on ex-Imo gov

Our Reporter

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered service by substituted means on former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

The substituted service is said to be in respect of Originating Processes and all other processes incidental to Suit No: CV/3248/200 in a case of defamation of character instituted by Mrs Chinyere Amuchinwa.

Upon hearing the Motion Exparte with No:M/157/2020 dated December 22, 2020 and filed on January 12, 2021 and listening to Watchman Oshekun and A. Taiwo, Counsel to Claimant, praying for the Order of the Court that service of the Originating Processes and all other processes incidental in the suit be effected on the 1st Defendant via substituted means, namely by pasting it on his residence at No 60 Kwame Nkrumah street, Asokoro Abuja, the Court, ruled as follows:

“Leave is hereby granted to the Claimant/Applicant to serve the Originating Processes and all other Processes incidental to this suit on the 1st Defendant via substituted means namely by pasting same at the gate of his residence at No 60 Kwame Nkrumah street Asokoro Abuja FCT.

“An Order of Court deeming the said service via substituted means as good and proper service is hereby granted”.

The Claimant, Amuchinwa, has slammed a N2 billion defamation suit against the embattled former governor.

The matter has been adjourned to February 10 for hearing.

