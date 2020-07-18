News

Alleged defamation: Malami writes IGP over publications

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday wrote and served the Inspector General of Police (IGP) a petition against Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters Inc, over malicious and criminal defamation against his person. Malami had through his lawyer, S. I Ameh (SAN), written to the IGP, where it claimed that: “For the records sir, Mr. Malami is a second-term AGF and Minister of Justice, who has been returned due to his exemplar leadership of the anti-corruption programme of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Under the supervision of Mr. Malami as AGF, the extant National Anti-Corruption Strategy was conceived, designed, approved by the Federal Executive Council and is currently being implemented. Mr. Malami’s re-appointment as Attorney General is first of its kind, and to our mind, a testimony of his unparalleled performance in Office, especially in driving the Anti- Corruption agenda of the Government among others.

“Mr. Omoyele Sowore is the publisher of an online Media outfit- Sahara Reporters Inc., a company based in New York, USA but broadcasts news and other information on the internet via the Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other similar Social Media Platforms where same could be viewed and assessed by the whole world and further shared and/or disseminated virally without restraint. “On the 10th, 11th and 12th of July 2020, Mr. Sowore/Sahara Reporters, in what appears like a coordinated attack, viciously inter alia wrote and maliciously published.”

