Alleged defilement: Abia community hands over man to police an to police

Community leaders in Umuiye Umumba Nsirimo autonomous community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have handed over a man, Mr. Okwubunka Nwosueke, to the police for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old niece.

Narrating the incident to New Telegraph, one of the the community heads of Nsirimo, Chief Michael Irom, said when the community received the news the people quickly “reported to Ubakala Divisional Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area and the girl was quickly examined by a female police officer who established a case of rape.

The girl was then taken to a hospital on Aba Road, Umuahia for treatment.” Irom explained that the community invited the alleged rapist to state his own side of the story which he denied and began threatening everybody.

He added that before the arrival of the police to arrest Okwubunka, the suspect ran away from the community.

The community leader said to their shock, the suspect appeared on July 22, 2020 about 5a.m. with a team of policemen from the Central Police Station (CPS), Umuahia to arrest Mrs. Daberechi Nwosueke, the mother of the victim and his (Irom’s) Personal Assistant, Uchetorouba Irom. He said the community was shocked by Mrs. Nwosueke’s arrest, and demanded to know how a traumatised woman, looking for justice for her raped daughter, would be arrested by the police.

