Metro & Crime

Alleged diversion of funds: AbdulRazaq invites EFCC, sets up independent panel to probe LG funds

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has invited the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an independent probe into funds so far received and disbursed to the 16 local government areas between May 2019 and now.

A panel of inquiry comprising members from various backgrounds will also be set up to look into the local governments’ funds, according to a statement by the Governor’s Spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.
“For the sake of accountability and transparency, the governor is hereby calling in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct urgent probe into funds so far received as allocations and spent by the 16 local government between May 29 and now,” the statement said.
“Separately, the Governor will also be setting up a Panel of Inquiry in the immediate to look into the same issues. Members of the panel and its terms of reference would be announced soon.
“This probe is borne out of the fact that this administration has not touched a kobo of money belonging to the local governments. It has nothing to hide. But for abundance of caution, the Governor will be tasking not just the EFCC but also a panel of inquiry with members drawn from various backgrounds to investigate the LG funds, how they have been spent, and expose any mismanagement or diversion of the funds (if any).
“The call becomes necessary in view of the outrageous claims by some persons that money to the tune of N300 million was diverted monthly from LG accounts.
The administration feels this deserves to be probed and laid to rest because governance is about public trust,” it added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AMCON ‘demolished ex-British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residences’, court told

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday heard that the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has sold and demolished the former Lagos residences of British Governor-Generals in Nigeria, John Macpherson and Arthur Richards Sir Richards was a British colonial administrator, who served as the Governor-General from 1943 to 1948, […]
Metro & Crime

Judiciary remains a strong pillar of Nigeria’s democracy – Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has said that the judiciary remains a strong pillar of the Nigerian society and of its democracy. Lalong stated this during the swearing in of the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Patrick Sati Dapit, with a charge that he […]
Metro & Crime

21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream. New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: