Alleged diversion of N300m Kwara LGs’ funds: Probe panel begins sitting

The Retired Justice Mathew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 million monthly from local government funds in Kwara State has begun sitting in Ilorin, the state capital.
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had penultimate Tuesday inaugurated the panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that his administration was diverting N300m of Local government funds every month.
At its sitting on Thursday, the panel received briefings from the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) and their Accountants from Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, and Ilorin West Local Government Areas.
Members of the panel interrogated the local government officials in respect of their payrolls, bank accounts, bank statements, statutory allocation papers, schedules of local government internally generated revenues, and cash books.
The DPM Asa Local Government Abdullah Haruna told the panel he was not aware of any diversion of funds meant for his local government, saying no such record exists to the best of his knowledge.
“I don’t know anything about N300 million. From my side, I don’t know anything about any such thing,” he said at the session.
Oyebami Gabriel, of Ilorin East Local Government, also denied knowledge of the N300m allegedly being diverted from his local government funds.
“I don’t know anything about it at all. All the accrued allocations to my local government do come,” he told the panel.

