Alleged divorce: Families move to reconcile Anita with Paul Okoye

There might still be a solution to the alleged divorce story between singer, Paul Okoye of P-Square and his wife, Anita.

Their marriage hit the rock after 17 years together, 7 years of marriage, and three beautiful children. A very close source to the Okoye’s family who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said: “See, every normal family in Nigeria quarrel every now and then. Paul and Anita are not exempted from such.

They have their issues and you can take that away from it.

“But I can authoritatively tell you that, there are moves by family members to reconcile whatever difference and they have been told not to comment or speak about this issues for now until the peace meeting is concluded.” On Friday, August 20, 2021, the social media space faced a shocker after leaked divorce papers of the couple were exposed.

Although the document didn’t say much, it showed that Anita is the one filing for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. She also advised her now estranged husband in the petition for the divorce to challenge the application if he felt disgruntled.

No sooner than the court papers surfaced online, Anita had posted on her Instagram, alongside a picture, saying: “Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have been, to stand up taller than you ever were! Cheers to friends that make sure every day is #pictureperfect.” But here is the twist, people are in disbelief!

Rather than be taken by surprise, Nigerians have taken the couple’s silence as a confirmation of reports going around for months. Indeed, the past few months have seen Anita and Paul make headlines over reports that their marriage is in deep crisis.

Maybe, their wedding anniversary celebration was mere formality. Words from Paul and Anita weren’t as sweet and inspiring as expected but drab as it was, the couple celebrated their seven years of being married.

“Happy 7th anniversary to us”, Paul wrote, with some throwback photos from their traditional wedding ceremony in 2014. Anita also then took to her Instagram page with photos from their wedding day as well which she captioned “Seven years of marriage to this big head.”

Looking into the matter a little further revealed that Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April, when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita sparked rumour of the breakup again, after she recently deleted her husband’s photos from her Instagram account, @Anitaokoye. Meanwhile, according to a source within the singer’s camp, Anita is only blackmailing Paul with fake divorce suit.

The singer woke up to the news just like any other Nigerian that faithful morning. “It may sound revolting and surprising at the same time, but Anita is blackmailing Paul with this fictitious divorce case for reasons I can’t tell. “Just imagine she (Anita) allegedly requesting for a monthly spousal support of a whopping N7 million? Doesn’t it imply something?

“You see there are a lot I can’t say about this issue but I am convinced that divorce is not done on the pages of newspaper nor over the internet hence, she should channel intentions appropriately. In all, the good news is that Paul is in excellent spirits regardless”.

Anita, we learnt wanted Paul to break up with his twin brother, Peter so that he can be on his own. She was said to have asked Paul to make her a director in the new company, RudeBoy Records and he agreed.

The source further revealed that she allegedly starved Paul sex for 5 months just to make him know she is upset and Paul told Jude’s wife to beg her but Anita stood her ground. It is said that the beautiful wife has been acting very funny for some time and many who are close to the family are not surprise with the divorce issue.

F o r i n – s t a n c e , s o m e months ago, Anita wanted to take the kids on a holiday to the U.S where her sister reportedly resides, but Paul told her to wait till August but she refused. When Paul went for a show in UK in April, she allegedly took the kids and fled to the U.S.A without his permission.

We were told that in June, Paul paid a surprise visit to Anita’s sister’s place in the USA only to discover she wasn’t staying there but she was in another State, Utah. Paul had demanded to see his kids, but she refused. So, he returned to Nigeria.

Also from the source “Rudeboy is aware of Anita’s recent extra marital affair with a certain American guy who has been lavishing her with overseas vacations and monetary presents,” an insider affirmed

However, there’s ample evidence that Rudeboy’s lawyer has yet to get a brief in that respect. Barrister Somadina Eugene Okorie of Senocean Chambers, counsel to Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye, said: “I don’t think this subject worth breaking a sweat on, since as I talk with you, I’m yet to receive a brief touching the news already in circulation. If the story is real, I would have been briefed by now and this is devoid of sentiments.”

