Alleged Domestic violence: LG boss suspended over death of wife

Newly appointed Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mr. Iloka Mbazuruike, has been suspended by the Anambra State government following the death of his wife. This is as the state has recorded five deaths resulting from incidents of domestic violence while related cases pending at the Anambra Family Court are put at nine awaiting trial while one was granted bail. Family and relatives of the deceased had alleged that he has been beating his wife before the recent incident.

But the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, told reporters that the state government has ordered for an autopsy test to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the death of the woman and if actually his husband had a hand in it.

Obinabo further said: “The government of Prof Charles Soludo has zero tolerance to domestic violence let alone killing one’s spouse and we as a ministry would continue to ensure that it is put under check.” She further explained that the Family Court that was set up by the government has 10 case’s pending with nine suspects remanded at the awaiting trial section and one was granted bail. “We have 10 cases of domestic violence at our Family Court and out of that number nine suspects were remanded at the awaiting trial section while one was granted bail. “But this is not in Anambra State alone and our state has one of the lowest cases of death through domestic violence and this recent one makes it the fifth case.

 

