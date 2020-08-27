News

Alleged drivers’ licence fraud: ICPC arrests 25 officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), FRSC, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and other persons, in connection with alleged drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State.
The Commission said the arrest was effected in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).
In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs . Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC said: “The operation was conducted in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers’ License Centres. Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege and Coker centres in Lagos State.
“The Commission received information that the officials connive with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers’ licenses and vehicles particulars are processed.
“Various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.”
It added that: “The officials have been granted administrative bail by the Commission and would be arraigned in Court when investigations have been concluded.
“This exercise is a continuous one and similar operations will be carried out in other centres in order to rid motor licensing administration of fraud being perpetrated on the public.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N3.3bn fraud: Absence of prosecution’s witness stalls Fayose’s trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud was yesterday stalled at a Federal High Court in Lagos owing to the absence of a prosecution witness.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before […]
News

Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m. The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the […]
News

Court orders Lagos Public Defender to take over Evans’ case

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday ordered the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender to take over the defence for alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans due to his inability to afford legal fees. During yesterday’s proceedings, the Lagos State Attorney- General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: