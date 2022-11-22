NDLEA officials)
Alleged Drug Dealing: Fake 'David Mark' remanded

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, yesterday, ordered the remand of an alleged drug baron, Omeje Oliver, who has been using the name ‘David Mark’, to carry out the illicit business, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

 

The judge arrived at the decision after the suspected drug peddler pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful dealing in 950 grams of the banned substance, heroin. While the defendant was being arraigned, the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, told the judge that Oliver had sometime on April 13, 2022, procured one Idokoja Solomon Chukwurah to export 950 grams of Heroin.

 

The lawyer equally informed the court that Oliver was unlawfully in possession of the banned substance.

 

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offence contravenes Sections 21 (2)(d) and 11(b) and is punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. But Oliver pleaded not guilty to the charge when the same was read to him.

 

As a result of his notguilty plea position, the prosecutor urged the court to remand him in custody, until the determination of the charge against him. In responding, Oliver’s lawyer, Dennis Warri, argued that he has filed his client’s bail application and the same has been served on the prosecutor.

 

However, the prosecutor informed the court that he had just been served with the bail application and that he needed time to file a counter, due to some salient issues surrounding the case.

 

As a result of this, Justice Lewis-Allagoa, after entertaining arguments from lawyers, directed that the defendant be remanded in NCoS’ custody until Friday when his bail application would be heard.

 

Charges against the Defendant read: “that you, Omeje Oliver a.k.a. David Mark, Adult, Male, on or about the 13th April, 2022 procured one Idokoja Solomon Chukwurah to export 950 grams of Heroin, a Narcotic Drug, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 21 (2) (d) and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

 

“That you Omeje Oliver, a.k.a. David Mark, Adult, Male on or about the 13th April, 2022, without lawful authority exported 950 grams of Heroin, a Narcotic Drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

 

