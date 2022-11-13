News

Alleged Drug Offence: Tinubu not eligible to contest 2023 presidency – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not ineligible to contest next year’s presidential election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Sunday, said the APC presidential candidate had “been reportedly indicted and subjected to criminal forfeiture judgement for a narcotic related offence by a United States Court in Northern Illinois.”

Ologunagba described as limp, the attempt by the Tinubu campaign “which, after admitting that there was a $460,000 drug money criminal forfeiture judgement against accounts traced to the APC presidential candidate, is now desperately trying to pull a wool over the eyes of the Nigerians people and our democracy institutions.”

According to him, this technically knocked him out of the presidential contest.

He added that the APC is further distraught because it could not also field candidates at all levels in the 2023 general elections due to its illegal and unconstitutional congresses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC relocates to new headquarters

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Top management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by the Acting Managing Director/CEO, Prof. Keme Pondei and Acting Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, yesterday resumed work at the new Headquarters of the Commission in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This has been described as a major accomplishment in the eventful journey of the […]
News Top Stories

We’ve talents to become global leader in digital economy, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria as a country has the requisite talents, creativity and acumen to become world leader in digital economy. Osinbajo said this in his comments at this year’s Nigeria Digital Economy Summit (NDES) in Abuja.   He noted that with the right approach and policy, as well as the […]
News

Recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.   News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, were to undergo screening which commenced on Monday in Awka, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica