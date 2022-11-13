Alleged Drug Offence: Tinubu not eligible to contest 2023 presidency – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not ineligible to contest next year’s presidential election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Sunday, said the APC presidential candidate had “been reportedly indicted and subjected to criminal forfeiture judgement for a narcotic related offence by a United States Court in Northern Illinois.”

Ologunagba described as limp, the attempt by the Tinubu campaign “which, after admitting that there was a $460,000 drug money criminal forfeiture judgement against accounts traced to the APC presidential candidate, is now desperately trying to pull a wool over the eyes of the Nigerians people and our democracy institutions.”

According to him, this technically knocked him out of the presidential contest.

He added that the APC is further distraught because it could not also field candidates at all levels in the 2023 general elections due to its illegal and unconstitutional congresses.

