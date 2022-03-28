Alleged Drug Related Offences: Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to grant an application for bail filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, who declined to grant the application, which was brought via a motion ex-parte by counsel to Kyari, C O Ikena, ordered that the respondent, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), be put on notice.

There court later adjourned the matter till April 24 for the motion to be taken.

When the matter was called, Ikena informed that she had an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ANJ/CS/182/22 before the court.

She added that the motion sought a bail for her client on health grounds.

According to her, “I filed a motion to admit the applicant to a bail on health grant, pending the determination of the substantive matter.”

Justice Ekwo then asked: “Where is the applicant?”

“He is in the NDLEA’s custody, my lord,” she responded.

The judge then asked the lawyer what the substantive matter was all about, and she said: “The substantive matter is about infringement on his fundamental rights and false allegations.”

Ekwo told the lawyer that going by the averments in the application, the respondent (NDLEA) would have to be put on notice and a date fixed to hear the motion.

He said this was so because the averment Ikena made would need a response from the NDLEA.

“But my lord, his (Kyari’s) condition at the custody is critical,” she said.

Justice Ekwo, however, insisted that the NDLEA be put on notice.

The Nigeria Police had on February 14 arrested Kyari and four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct.

Others are official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a transnational drug cartel.

The arrest of Kyari and others came after the NDLEA declared him wanted.

