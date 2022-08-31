News Top Stories

Alleged Drug Trafficking: Again, court dismisses Kyari’s bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A FederalHighCourt sittinginAbujayesterday dismissed a fresh bail application filed by the detained DeputyCommissionerof Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, who is standing trialforallegeddrug trafficking. The trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on the bail application held that the suspended DCP failed to establish why its previous decision that ordered his remand at Kuje prison, pending the determination of the case against him, should be set aside. Thecourtfurtherheldthat the fact that Kyari and four other police officers that are facing trial with him did not escape when Kuje prison was recently attacked by insurgents, wasnotenoughtoprove that they would not jump bail once they are released from custody.

The court dismissed Kyari’s argument that the Kuje jailbreak constituted an exceptionalcircumstancethat it should consider and review its earlier ruling that denied him bail. He further held that the development the defendant relied upon did not fall within the purview of sections 162 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, to warrant the court to vary its subsisting order. Justice Nwite held that since the NDLEA has not closed its case, both Kyari and his co-defendants could interfere with some of the vital witnesses or undermine their prosecution, if released on bail.

“The defendants have still not presented sufficient materials before me to warrant the grantof thefreshapplications. Consequently, theapplications are refused and my former order for accelerated trial is hereby sustained,” the trial judge held. Kyari, who before his ordeal headed the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), is facing trial alongside four members of his team: ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James and Inspectors Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu respectively. Thecourthad onMarch28 declined to release the defendants on bail, pending the determinationof theeight-count charge the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) preferred against them.

 

