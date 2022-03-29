Alleged Drug Trafficking: Court refuses Kyari, others bail application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused a bail application brought by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others that are facing drug trafficking charges with him. The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite consequently ordered the transfer of the defendants to the Kuje Correctional Centre. Refusing the bail application, the court held that the NDLEA placed sufficient materials before it to warrant the refusal of bail to Kyari and his codefendants. The court equally denied bail to former members of the IRT, ACP Sunday Ubia, Inspector Simon Agirgba, and Inspector John Nuhu. Other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/57/2022, are; ASP Bawa James as well as two drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne. Justice Nwite, however, ordered accelerated trial of the defendants, even as it fixed April 28 for the review of facts in respect of the case against Umeibe and Ezenwane. Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who were cited as the 6th and 7th defendants in the charge, had on March 7, when they were arraigned alongside DCP Kyari, pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge against them. The court yesterday, listened to arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, on NDLEA’s application for the review of facts in respect of the two defendants, to enable their conviction and sentencing. Kyari’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) had contended that it would be prejudicial to his client for facts of the case to be reviewed and decision reached on it, while the trial is still subsisting. The NDLEA had in the charge before the court, accused DCP Kyari and the other four officers of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms. It alleged that Kyari and his men unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine that were seized from the two apprehended drug traffickers, Umeibe and Ezenwanne.
Related Articles
A’IBOM GOVT TO COMPLETE MRO FACILITY FEBRUARY, 2022
…AS AVIATION MINISTER, NIGERIANS SCORE AKWA IBOM HIGH ON IBOM AIR, AIRPORT Several Nigerians have again scored the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, high in safety, reliability, discipline and performance. The latest trend of commendations came after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika took to his personal Twitter handle to announce his satisfaction […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US election: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump, a Republican, told reporters at the White House when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Schools resume amid coronavirus concerns
Partial compliance with protocols It was a mixed bag of actions as schools resumed yesterday. While schools resumed in some states, others did not. Also, while there was substantial compliance with coronavirus protocols in some schools in some states, there was little or no compliance at all in others. Other states also staggered opening of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)