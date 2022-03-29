Alleged Drug Trafficking: Court refuses Kyari, others bail application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused a bail application brought by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others that are facing drug trafficking charges with him. The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite consequently ordered the transfer of the defendants to the Kuje Correctional Centre. Refusing the bail application, the court held that the NDLEA placed sufficient materials before it to warrant the refusal of bail to Kyari and his codefendants. The court equally denied bail to former members of the IRT, ACP Sunday Ubia, Inspector Simon Agirgba, and Inspector John Nuhu. Other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/57/2022, are; ASP Bawa James as well as two drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne. Justice Nwite, however, ordered accelerated trial of the defendants, even as it fixed April 28 for the review of facts in respect of the case against Umeibe and Ezenwane. Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who were cited as the 6th and 7th defendants in the charge, had on March 7, when they were arraigned alongside DCP Kyari, pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge against them. The court yesterday, listened to arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, on NDLEA’s application for the review of facts in respect of the two defendants, to enable their conviction and sentencing. Kyari’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) had contended that it would be prejudicial to his client for facts of the case to be reviewed and decision reached on it, while the trial is still subsisting. The NDLEA had in the charge before the court, accused DCP Kyari and the other four officers of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms. It alleged that Kyari and his men unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine that were seized from the two apprehended drug traffickers, Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

