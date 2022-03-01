Alleged Drug Trafficking: Court rejects Kyari’s application for bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail for application filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, who is currently in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency .

Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, consequently fixed March 15 to hear the fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Kyari challenging the legality of his arrest and continued detention.

In the ruling , the court held that Kyari’s application for bail was overtaken by events, noting that a sister court had already granted the NDLEA the permission to detain him for 14 days, pending the conclusion of its investigations. He held that Kyari’s bail application could not be granted since the order for his further detention emanated from a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Justice Ekwo said he would only hear the applicant’s fundamental right suit after the expiration of his 14 days detention period. The NDLEA had earlier prayed the court to dismiss Kyari’s suit for lacking in merit.

The agency denied claim that it violated the applicant’s fundamental rights, insisting that he was arrested and detained over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The agency equally dismissed Kyari’s claim that his health had deteriorated while he is in its custody. The court had last Thursday directed the NDLEA to within 48 hours, respond to Kyari’s application to be released on bail on health grounds.

In his application, Kyari had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, told the court that he is suffering from “diabetes; high blood pressure and severe heart disease that may cause death.”

He told the court that prior to his arrest he was receiving medical treatment on daily basis due to seriousness of the illness. He said since February 12 when he was arrested and subsequently handed over to the NDLEA, he has not accessed any medical treatment.

“That failure of the applicant to check his heart, high blood pressure will result in severe health problems or may even lead to heart failure and death. Medical report from National Hospital is hereby attached and marked as Exhibit A.

“That due to the applicant being a diabetic patient and on medical diet, he does not eat outside his home and this is causing a very big hardship on the applicant that is in NDLEA custody.

“That the health of the applicant cannot be managed while in NDLEA custody due to the seriousness of his illness. That it is in the interest of justice that this applicant be admitted to bail on health ground.

“That the applicant will not jump bail if bail is granted him. That he had a reliable surety who is in court.” He added an affidavit that was attached in support of his ex-parte application for bail.

Aside from requesting for bail, the detained DCP is in his substantive suit praying the court to order the Federal Government to pay him N500 million and also tender written apology to him in two national dailies for the unlawful violation of his fundamental human rights.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...