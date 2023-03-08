Alleged drug trafficking: NDLEA arraigns soldier

For allegedly trafficking multiple banned substances, a 49-year-old man, Olanrewaju Wahab Lawal, said to be a soldier, was yesterday arraigned before Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court, Lagos. He was docked by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on a six count of conspiracy and unlawfully engaging in the transportation of the banned substances. Addressing the court, the prosecutor, Mr Lambert Nor, stated that the defendant and others now at large, have been operating a Drug Trafficking Organisation (DTO) since September 15, until January 12, 2023, when he was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Nor further notified the judge that Lawal was arrested with a high volume of the banned substances which include: Tramadol Hydrochloride 250 mg weighing 223.65 Kilogrames, Tramadol Hydrochloride 225 mg weighing 28.40 Kilogrames, Pregabalin weighing 169.4 Kilogrames and Codeine-Based Syrup weighing 1,469 litres. The prosecutor also informed the court that the banned drugs were listed as “designated by the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 and its Protocol and the Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988.” Nor equally argued that the defendant’s alleged illegal acts contravene Sections 14(b) and 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. But Lawal pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the prosecutor asked for a trial date.

In responding to the prosecutor’s request, the lawyer to the defendant, Bolanle Kolawole, told the court that her client’s bail application has been filed, and the same has been served on the prosecutor. She also pleaded with the court to allow her client to be in NDLEA’s custody until the determination of the bail application. Justice Aluko after taking arguments from counsel, adjourned the matter until March 17, for a ruling on the bail application. The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until a ruling on his bail application.

