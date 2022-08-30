Politics

Alleged Election Rigging: NNPP demands investigation of Amosun, Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Tuesday called for the investigation of Governor Dapo Abiodun over the allegation of rigging the 2019 governorship election.

Former governor Ibikunle Amosun had accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election.

Amosun also claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) won the election but was rigged out.

Reacting to Amosun’s statement, the NNPP therefore called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police to immediately commence a probe into the election that brought Abiodun into office.

The Chairman of the party, Comrade Olaposi Oginni made the call while addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oginni expressed worry over the credibility of the forthcoming 2023 election, insisting that, if the election must be free, fair and credible, those accused of rigging elections in the past must be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others who may be planning to rig in future elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Ripples in Ebonyi over charter of equity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ebonyi stakeholders spoil for war over zoning Protagonists and antagonists of a charter of equity for power rotation in Ebonyi have stirred the political waters in the state over which of the senatorial zones should produce Governor Dave Umahi’s successor, UCHENNA INYA reports   Ebonyi State has two major political blocs – Abakaliki and Old […]
Politics

Corruption: Abiru, Falana identify malaise as bane of devt

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Given the high level corruption in Nigeria’s public service, Justice Adewale Abiru of Lagos State High Court and Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, have advocated for a concerted effort to restore values of moral uprightness, integrity, transparency, fairness, equity and justice in the public service. ANAYO EZUGWU reports Since the inception of the present […]
Politics

AASDU: Our template for gubernatorial candidates in Anambra

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

The President of the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU Lagos), Chief Amechi Ebeledike, has revealed that come October 19, Anambra indigenes will finally make up their minds on who will be the next governor of the state.   Speaking to journalists in Lagos State, he said that AASDU, for years, had been at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica