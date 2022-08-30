Alleged Election Rigging: NNPP demands investigation of Amosun, Abiodun

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Tuesday called for the investigation of Governor Dapo Abiodun over the allegation of rigging the 2019 governorship election.

Former governor Ibikunle Amosun had accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election.

Amosun also claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) won the election but was rigged out.

Reacting to Amosun’s statement, the NNPP therefore called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police to immediately commence a probe into the election that brought Abiodun into office.

The Chairman of the party, Comrade Olaposi Oginni made the call while addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oginni expressed worry over the credibility of the forthcoming 2023 election, insisting that, if the election must be free, fair and credible, those accused of rigging elections in the past must be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others who may be planning to rig in future elections.

