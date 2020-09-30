Alleged embezzlement: LGA Chair suspended

The Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Council of Kano State, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara has been suspended for 14 months over an alleged embezzlement of the council’s funds to the tune of N177million.

Seven out of eight Council members of the local government voted for his suspension which, however, effectively means he had been removed because their tenure would have expired before that time.

The suspension takes effective from October 31, 2020.

The councillors passed a vote of confidence on the council’s Vice Chairman Alhaji Sagir AbdulKadir Panshekara paving way for him to take over the leadership of the council pending the conclusion of the investigation against the embattled chairman.

The letter of suspension, signed by the Speaker of the Council, Yusuf Ibrahim, said: “The action of the legislative arm of the council is sequel to the power vested on its as contained in ‘part IV item (14)(1) of Kano State Local Government Law 2006’, recommending the removal or suspension of Chairman of the council.”

According to the statement, the chairman was accused of rampant financial misappropriation including N90 million loading and uploading revenues generated by the council for two years, N54 million tenement rate in the last two years, N18 million released by state government in 2018 and another N15 million donated to the council by the Alhaji Alhassan Dantata for the development of the council between 2019 and 2020.

The legislators also alleged that the chairman illegal disposed landed property belonging to the local government including the GSM Panshekara, Yankuba village in Chiranchi ward and Masallacin Idi in Kureken Sani.

The embattled chairman is also presently facing corruption charges instituted by Kano’s anti-corruption agency over alleged diversion of food items meant for palliatives for the less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara insisted that he remains the Executive Chairman of the Council because his suspension did not follow due process.

